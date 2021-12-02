Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 15:42 Hits: 3

Here's Corpus Christi resident Rossie Dennis, 60, having a totally normal one.

MySanAntonio.com reports that Ms. Dennis was arrested after pulling a gun over a grocery store parking spot. "Investigators used the video taken by a woman in the vehicle to identify Dennis and issue a warrant for her arrest. She was transferred to the City Detention Center for processing and bond set for $60,000."

This being Texas, the gun was probably legal until she pointed it at another shopper and their six-month-old baby.

Here's her mugshot.

Rossie Dennis, 60, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to @CorpusChristiPD.https://t.co/sximRHmLVW — MySA (@mySA) December 1, 2021

The folks discussing this arrest on Reddit recommend this video because we are living in MADtv times.

[embed eid="48213" /]

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/texas-woman-pulls-gun-over-parking-space