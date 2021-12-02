Mitch McConnell Breaks With The Crazies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 17:11 Hits: 7

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox's America's Newsroom that Republicans will not shut down the government to thwart President Joe Biden's mandate on vaccines for some workers.

After the House passed a resolution to fund the government until mid-February, the crazies in the GOP want to force a shutdown so they can infect more Americans. It's part of their MAGA QAnon platform of crazy.

Fox News host Dana Perino read a letter from the lunatics of the House Freedom Caucus and asked if "Will those vax mandates stay in the bill?"

McConnell said there have been multiple courts that have pushed the pause button on these government vaccine mandates..." so he's hopeful they will continue to do so.

McConnell also thought the Senate would vote to shut down vaccine mandates next week.

"I don't think that shutting down the government over this issue is going to get an outcome," McConnell said.

He continued, "It would only create chaos and uncertainty so I don't think that's the best vehicle to get this job done. I think the courts are likely to get it done."

A cranky Bill Hemmer asked if he was definitely going to avert a government shutdown and McConnell confirmed that.

"Yeah, we're not going to shut the government down. That makes no sense for anyone. Almost no one on either side thinks that a good idea."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/mitch-mcconnell-breaks-w-crazy-antivaxers