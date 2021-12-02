Russia-India: From Rethink to Adjust to Upgrade

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:45 Hits: 7

Russian-Indian relations are traditionally good. The chemistry between the leaders is excellent, and members of the public are well disposed toward each other. Economic ties have long been stalling, however, and mutual suspicions have recently been creeping in over India's relations with America, and Russia's with China. To make the good relationship truly great, Moscow must rethink, adjust, and upgrade its approach to India. Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to New Delhi could be a starting point.

