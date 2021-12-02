The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Russia-India: From Rethink to Adjust to Upgrade

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Russia-India: From Rethink to Adjust to Upgrade Russian-Indian relations are traditionally good. The chemistry between the leaders is excellent, and members of the public are well disposed toward each other. Economic ties have long been stalling, however, and mutual suspicions have recently been creeping in over India's relations with America, and Russia's with China. To make the good relationship truly great, Moscow must rethink, adjust, and upgrade its approach to India. Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to New Delhi could be a starting point.

Read more https://carnegie.ru/commentary/85903?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version