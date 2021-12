Articles

Thursday, 02 December 2021

Republicans are ramping up attacks on a key tax provision under discussion for President Biden’s social spending package, even as Democrats have yet to reach a consensus among themselves on the issue.Democrats from high-tax states such as New York...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/583931-gop-ramps-up-attacks-on-salt-deduction-provision