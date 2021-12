Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

Then-President Donald Trump went to his first debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden in September just three days after testing positive for COVID-19, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows writes in his upcoming book, “The Chief’s Chief.”

