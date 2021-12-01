Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:54 Hits: 6

The first video released of an FBI interrogation of a Capitol riot defendant shows the man crying, wondering if he’s just stupid, and describing his use of a Taser-like weapon on a Capitol Police officer.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/video-shows-alleged-insurrectionist-wondering-if-capitol-rioters-were-actually-just-stupid?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=video-shows-alleged-insurrectionist-wondering-if-capitol-rioters-were-actually-just-stupid