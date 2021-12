Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 15:05 Hits: 1

Democrats and Republicans are pitching the Senate parliamentarian Wednesday in a crucial meeting for deciding what immigration plans will make it into Democrats' final social and climate spending bill.  Staffers for both Republicans and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/583762-democrats-gop-pitch-parliamentarian-on-immigration-fight-in-biden-spending