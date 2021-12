Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

Stacey Abrams on Wednesday announced she will run for Georgia governor next year, marking a possible rematch against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) after he narrowly defeated her in the battleground state in 2018.

