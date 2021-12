Articles

Move over Elf on a Shelf. You're history. Nothing but a bad memory.

You've been replaced by a real nightmare, Zuck on a Truck. It's guaranteed that there will be no good little boys or girls this Christmas once Zuck on a Truck - or Meta on a Jetta, if you prefer - gets done with them.

Jimmy Kimmel and his writers nail the truth about Facebook dead on and couch it in humor.

Open thread below...

