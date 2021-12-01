Reality Check: 'Insurrection Without Accountability Is Practice'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 14:24 Hits: 4

John Avlon talks about how to prevent insurrection in the future on CNN's New Day.

"Donald Trump doesn't want you to see the White House documents about attempts to overturn the election around January 6th. That's why his lawyers were back in court desperately trying to block the release from the National Archives and Record Administration," he said.

"Keep in mind, these are your documents. They belong not to him but to the American people. What they are trying to avoid is not just legal accountability but transparency, knowing they will be judged not only in court but the eyes of history. We have never had a sitting president attempt to overturn an election before. That doesn't mean we have never confronted insurrection and sedition before. The Civil War was sparked in part by refusal to accept the legitimacy of Abe Lincoln. In the aftermath of the war, the Civil War generation passed laws designed to protect America from insurrections in the future.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/reality-check-insurrection-without