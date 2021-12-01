Once Again, Kiddie Killer Republicans Have Blood On Their Hands

Articles

Wednesday, 01 December 2021

In 13 days, it will be the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass killing. That's when we were still naive enough to believe that surely, THIS TIME, as small children -- babies, really -- were gunned down en masse in their first grade classrooms -- surely THIS TIME things would change.

Hah.

Fast forward to yesterday, when three are dead so far in Oxford, Michigan. We are so conditioned to this now, it will all be forgotten by next week.

A student from inside Oxford High School captured this footage of the possible shooter trying to get into the classroom by impersonating a sheriff

