Nancy Mace Tweets Emojis, Calling Greene 'Bat---- Crazy'

A Republican feud that just keeps going and going...

Source: The Hill

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) shot back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday after Greene called her "trash," responding by using emojis to call her fellow first-term Republican congresswoman "batshit crazy."

Mace was responding to Green's Tuesday morning tweet that accused her of being a "RINO," or Republican in name only, after Mace condemned Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for making anti-Muslim remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/nancy-mace-tweets-emojis-calling-green-bat

