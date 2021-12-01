Nancy Mace Tweets Emojis, Calling Greene 'Bat---- Crazy'

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 15:33 Hits: 4

A Republican feud that just keeps going and going...

Source: The Hill

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) shot back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday after Greene called her "trash," responding by using emojis to call her fellow first-term Republican congresswoman "batshit crazy."

Mace was responding to Green's Tuesday morning tweet that accused her of being a "RINO," or Republican in name only, after Mace condemned Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for making anti-Muslim remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).