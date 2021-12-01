Ilhan Omar Plays Vile Death Threat At Press Conference

Category: World Politics Hits: 8
Good on Ilhan Omar for forcing the DC press to listen to the consequences of Lauren Boebert's Republican-sanctioned bigotry.
Omar played a voicemail from a man clearly endorsing white supremacist views. The caller goes on a verbal rampage against the congresswoman, using the n-word, promising violence and death, before switching to a threat of "military tribunal" against her. (No one is suggesting logic is part of the call.)
This voicemail followed Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) recent Islamophobic attacks on her.
Again, the DC press had to listen. There is no way to "both sides" this, though of course the headline writers sure do try:
The initial headline at Axios was "Omar releases profanity-laced voicemail." REALLY.
They just can't stop making this "both sides."
One side is that caller.
One side is not that caller.
It's not complicated.
