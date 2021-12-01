Looks Like Liar-In-Chief Had COVID During 2020 Debate

Articles

Donald Trump is flipping out today after his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that the liar-in-chief tested positive for COVID days before his presidential debate with Joe Biden and never revealed it.

This covid denialism put the life of candidate Biden, as well as every person involved in staging the event, at risk.

Earlier this morning, Susie wrote, Trump Tested Covid Positive Before Biden Debate, Not After

Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, the former president’s fourth and last chief of staff has revealed in a new book. Mark Meadows also writes that though he knew each candidate was required “to test negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there.”

Instead of revealing what had happened Trump hid the fact he tested positive and negative and purposefully came late to the debate so he couldn't be tested before the presidential debate took place.

Remember, as reported by Chris Wallace, Trump may have cheated because he and his family arrived too late to be tested before the debate.

