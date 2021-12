Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 03:16 Hits: 7

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) condemned his anti-abortion Republican colleagues on Tuesday following several speeches that were given on the Senate floor against abortions, accusing them of hypocrisy in light of the fatal school shooting...

