Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:48 Hits: 10

Florida's governor is reacting to the omicron variant much differently than New York's. Messaging around how to respond has varied widely by state, depending on politics and recent COVID burdens.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/30/1060185950/despite-omicron-ron-desantis-remains-firmly-against-lockdowns-and-vaccine-mandat