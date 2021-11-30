Marcus Lamb, Anti-Vaxxer Televangelist, Dead At 64

Articles

Last week we brought you the news that televangelist Marcus Lamb was gravely ill with COVID. Well, he died this morning and went to Jesus - or somewhere else, more likely. Lamb, through Daystar was one of the worst anti-vaxxers around, exposing a national audience to outright lies on a daily basis that vaccines are not effective but also dangerous and a form of government control. So, normally I don't say too much when these sort of people pass on, but in this case, the world is better off without him around anymore. It just is.

Source: Religious News Service

(RNS) — Marcus Lamb, a prominent Christian broadcaster known for his outspoken opposition to COVID-19 vaccines, has died after contracting the virus. He was 64. “This morning at 4 a.m. the president and founder of Daystar and the love of my life went to be with Jesus,” said his wife, Joni, on a Tuesday (Nov. 30) morning broadcast. “I wanted you to hear from me that he’s with the Lord.”

His son had no doubt what killed his daddy though.

Marcus Lamb was co-founder and CEO of the Daystar Television Network, a network popular with evangelical and charismatic Christians. In recent weeks, friends and supporters had been praying for his recovery from the virus, seeing it as a spiritual attack because of his advocacy against vaccines and push for alternate treatments. read more

