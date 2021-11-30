The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Amazon Workers Get A Re-Do On Unionization Vote

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Amazon Workers Get A Re-Do On Unionization Vote

Earlier this year, workers at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, voted on whether to unionize. Due to illegal labor practices by Amazon, the vote went against the workers, with more than half voting against unionization. The union organizers claimed illegal labor practices and took their case to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The NLRB found that Amazon did indeed violate labor laws and ordered that there would be another vote on whether to unionize.

It turns out that Amazon had gone full bore on stopping the unionization by whatever means necessary and pulled almost every dirty trick in the book:

Previously, the NLRB's hearing shed new light on Amazon's anti-union campaign during the Bessemer election. One warehouse staffer testified that during mandatory meetings at the facility, managers said the fulfillment center could shut down if staff voted to unionize. Other workers said they were told that the union would waste their dues on fancy vacations and cars.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/amazon-workers-get-re-do-unionization-vote

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version