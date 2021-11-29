The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Black Friday Scores Record High In Sales

CBS News is reporting that according to MasterCard SpendingPulse shoppers spent almost $6 billion by 12 noon Eastern Standard Time.

Research teams are forecasting sales for November and December will hit around $207 billion, which is a 10% increase over last year.

The doomsayers of the Republican Party and right-wing media been screaming about supply chain issues destroying the US economy, but in reality, that's not the case.

It's like they lie every time they open their mouths.

Yes, they do.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/black-friday-scores-record-high-sales

