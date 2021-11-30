The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Oh Noes! Donald Trump Took The Christ Out Of Christmas

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Oh Noes! Donald Trump Took The Christ Out Of Christmas

Spotted on Twitter:

Notice what word isn't anywhere in the copy? Christmas.

It's not here, either:

Oh Noes! Donald Trump Took The Christ Out Of Christmas

Richard Johnson of the New York Daily Newstold us about the event in October:

Donald Trump will celebrate Christmas early by posing for photos with fans who are paying $10,000 a head.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/oh-noes-donald-trump-took-christ-out

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version