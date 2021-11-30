ASU Student Groups Protest Killer Kyle Rittenhouse’s Enrollment

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Four student groups at Arizona State University are planning to protest Killer Kyle Rittenhouse attending their school. They also are demanding that the school publicly denounce white supremacy.

Rittenhouse has said that he wanted to attend ASU in person to pursue an education and eventual career in nursing. In court, he testified that was one of his purported intents of going to Kenosha that fateful night was to help tend to any injured people. The illegally purchased AR 15 was apparently necessary because the protesters weren't just going to injure themselves, were they?

From azcentral.com:

The planned student rally Wednesday has sparked debate online over whether the student groups were right or wrong to call for Rittenhouse's removal from ASU. A Twitter post announcing the anti-Rittenhouse rally on the Students for Socialism ASU Twitter page said Rittenhouse got "a not-guilty verdict from a flawed 'justice’ system,'" but said he’s still guilty to the victims and their families. Groups listed on the flier are Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition and MECHA de ASU. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/student-groups-protest-rittenhouse-going