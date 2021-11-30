Trump Is Now Placing Own Election Officials Across Country

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 11:58 Hits: 1

Anyone who monitors right-wing message boards knew this was coming. Qanon cultists are especially focused on winning local election posts. Now, a year after Trump pressured local and state election officials to change the results of the 2020 race, he and his supporters are pushing to place Trump loyalists in key election positions across the country, according to the Washington Post:

The effort goes far beyond the former president’s public broadsides against well-known Republican state officials who certified President Biden’s victory, such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Citing the need to make elections more secure, Trump allies are also seeking to replace officials across the nation, including volunteer poll watchers, paid precinct judges, elected county clerks and state attorneys general, according to state and local officials, as well as rally speeches, social media posts and campaign appearances by those seeking the positions.

If they succeed, Trump and his allies could pull down some of the guardrails that prevented him from overturning Biden’s win by creating openings to challenge the results next time, election officials and watchdog groups say.

read more