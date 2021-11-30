The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Man With Same Name As Toilet Paper Doesn't Remember Shortages

Category: World Politics

You know a GOPer is lying when his lips are moving -- and the lies are even more egregious when they're being pushed on the Fox Propaganda Channel.

"We've had this pandemic for two years, Laura," Cotton said to Laura Ingraham (who's no slouch herself in the outrageous lies department."

I don't remember inflation, or supply chain shortages, or labor shortages that we've seen this year in the first year of the pandemic. What changed? Joe Biden and the Democrats took power in January."

OH, REALLY, SEN. COTTONELLE???

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/man-same-name-toilet-paper-doesnt-remember

