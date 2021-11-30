Anti-Vaxxers Have To See Friends Drop Dead To Change Their Minds

Articles

As we've been documenting, more and more anti-vax right media personas are catching Covid. Because they are not vaccinated, their illness is severe and some die.

But that hasn't been enough to influence a large swath of Trump voters to get vaccinated in red states.

When the Delta variant took off, more people began getting vaccinated, but then Fox News, in all its continual grievance style, brought on pundits to attack the CDC, Dr. Fauci, and all safety protocols during this pandemic.

So of course, there has been an uptick in those loudly refusing to be vaccinated.

In a Washington Post op-ed several days ago, Andy Slavitt pointed out where we actually are with COVID.

Even after the recent decline in cases, Americans are dying from covid-19 at the pace of 440,000 a year. Deaths from the opioid epidemic, by contrast, reached almost 70,000 last year. Covid-19 is still here and spreading fast. Whether each of us takes the necessary precautions to keep our country safe remains to be seen.

A member of my extended family died this week of COVID. They were unvaccinated. This pandemic is not even close to over if you aren't protected. Please don't act like it is.

Get your shot. Get your booster. read more

