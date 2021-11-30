The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former 60 Minutes Reporter Compares Fauci To Mengele On Fox News

Category: World Politics

Lara Logan sunk even deeper into wingnut madness on Fox News Monday with her COVID-denying act.

She actually claimed Dr. Fauci doesn't represent real science but the Nazi war doctor Joseph Mengele.

Speaking with the always-repulsive Pete Hegseth, Logan took her anti-vaccine rhetoric to new lows, using the "some people say" gambit so popular on Fox News.

"This is what people say to me: He doesn't represent science," Logan told Fox viewers. "He represents Josef Mengele, Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War in the concentration camps."

"And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this," she claimed. So what? Crazy people talk, you don't repeat it on a "news" network.

And what "people" is she talking about? Marjorie Taylor Greene and her ilk? Those are cultists.

