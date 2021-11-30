Appeals Court Didn’t Signal Anything Positive For Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Former President Donald Trump took his effort to block a Jan. 6 committee subpoena of his presidential records to a federal appeals court Tuesday. Oral arguments began at 9:30 a.m. ET and lasted for more than three hours.

