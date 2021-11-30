The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Senate Enters End-Of-Year Crunch

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Senate Enters End-Of-Year Crunch

Senators have returned from Thanksgiving recess to face an anxiety-inducing to-do list. It includes:

  • Funding the government past December 3, or risking a shutdown
  • Raising or suspending the debt ceiling by December 15, per the Treasury Department’s calculations
  • Passing the National Defense Authorization Act by the end of the year

That’s not to mention the reconciliation package, which senators are still trying to pass before Christmas. Oh, and they’re currently scheduled to be gone on holiday recess from December 13 through the end of the year. Seems…daunting.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/senate-reconciliation-debt-ceiling-shutdown-defense?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senate-reconciliation-debt-ceiling-shutdown-defense

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version