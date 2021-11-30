Senate Enters End-Of-Year Crunch

Articles

Senators have returned from Thanksgiving recess to face an anxiety-inducing to-do list. It includes:

Funding the government past December 3, or risking a shutdown

Raising or suspending the debt ceiling by December 15, per the Treasury Department’s calculations

Passing the National Defense Authorization Act by the end of the year

That’s not to mention the reconciliation package, which senators are still trying to pass before Christmas. Oh, and they’re currently scheduled to be gone on holiday recess from December 13 through the end of the year. Seems…daunting.

