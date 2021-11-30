'Communism!' 'Socialism'! Right Wing Rhetorical Warfare

A guest at the bar tonight asked, "so how long have you been in this lockdown" and confused I was like "what lockdown?" to which she responded "you know, the masks [gesturing that I was wearing a mask]" and something really clicked for me in that moment
It seems obvious now in retrospect but it really is just purely binary to these people; taking the barest minimum precautions (e.g. an "indoor mask mandate" where guests can remove their masks to eat and drink") is tantamount to unfettered totalitarianism in their minds
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015