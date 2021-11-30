Jim Jordan Flips Out Over Tiny Price Increase For Turkeys

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 18:04 Hits: 5

I almost though this was a parody tweet by a sitting Congressman, but it's not.

The lead in the report from Fox News that Gym Jordan tweets clearly states these price increases are due to COVID19.

But not for Jordan.

Your Thanksgiving turkey costs more than usual.

So will your Christmas tree.

Joe Biden’s America! https://t.co/rMUMrBaL8m — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 24, 2021

Your Thanksgiving turkey costs more than usual. So will your Christmas tree. Joe Biden’s America!

OMG, your family has been ruined because turkey prices rose by 10% since 2019, because of the pandemic.

Not that we like higher prices, but there's this tiny thing called COVID that has killed 5 million people and shut down the world. So if your family paid $20 for a turkey in 2019, it now costs $22 in 2021.

Didn't COVID devastate the world under Trump's nose? But the repercussions to traitor Trump's immoral leadership are suddenly President Biden's.

Get ready people, your Christmas trees are next.

Even a child wouldn't be dumb enough to tweet something like this.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/jim-jordan-flips-out-over-price-increase