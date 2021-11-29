Ex-CIA Officer Details Trump’s Paranoid Rapport With Intel Community: Most ‘Difficult’ Transition Since Nixon

Articles

A new chapter of a CIA-published book details former President Trump’s “difficult” transition after winning the 2016 presidential election, a tension the bureau largely attributed to Trump’s fraught relationship with the intelligence community that he derided publicly throughout his campaign and presidency.

