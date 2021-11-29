The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How Steve Bannon Has Exploited Google Ads To Monetize Extremism

This article was originally published on ProPublica, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom.

Almost a year ago, Google took a major step to ensure that its ubiquitous online ad network didn’t put money in the pocket of Steve Bannon, the indicted former adviser to Donald Trump. The company kicked Bannon off YouTube, which Google owns, after he called for the beheading of Anthony Fauci and urged Trump supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 to try to overturn the presidential election results.

Google also confirmed to ProPublica that it has at times blocked ads from appearing on Bannon’s War Room website alongside individual articles that violate Google’s rules.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/how-steve-bannon-has-exploited-google-ads-to-monetize-extremism-big-lie-covid?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=how-steve-bannon-has-exploited-google-ads-to-monetize-extremism-big-lie-covid

