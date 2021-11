Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 23:38 Hits: 0

The beef between Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) isn’t over.

On Monday, Omar hung up on Boebert after the far-right extremist repeated her non-apology to Omar over the phone after calling the Minnesota Democrat “the jihad squad.”

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/omar-boebert-call-hang-up?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=omar-boebert-call-hang-up