Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is pushing state lawmakers to consider stripping the bipartisan state elections agency of its control over federal elections.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/29/1059861701/wisconsin-gop-lawmakers-want-the-state-legislature-to-take-over-federal-election