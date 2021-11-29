Black Friday Scores Record High In Sales

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 22:38 Hits: 7

CBS News is reporting that according to MasterCard SpendingPulse shoppers spent almost $6 billion by 12 noon Eastern Standard Time.



Research teams are forecasting sales for November and December will hit around $207 billion, which is a 10% increase over last year.

The doomsayers of the Republican Party and right-wing media been screaming about supply chain issues destroying the US economy, but in reality, that's not the case.

It's like they lie every time they open their mouths.

Yes, they do.

“As of 3 p.m. today, Mastercard SpendingPulse reports that total retail sales are up nearly 30% compared to last year,” — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 27, 2021

And contrary to what Fox News said, all the stores have a BUNCH of big-screen TVs on sale wtf https://t.co/4fyR9x1FLc read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/black-friday-scores-record-high-sales