Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 15:38 Hits: 3

Abortion did not become illegal in most states until the mid to late 1800s. But by the 1960s, abortion, like childbirth, had become a safe procedure when performed by a doctor.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/29/1056129045/as-the-supreme-court-considers-roe-v-wade-a-look-at-how-abortion-became-legal