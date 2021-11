Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 17:23 Hits: 6

President Biden said that while restrictions imposed on travelers from several nations in southern Africa would slow the variant's entry, the U.S. will eventually see cases.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/29/1059786378/biden-omicron-variant-coronavirus-concern-not-panic-travel-restrictions