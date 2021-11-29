Daniel Wayne Lee Has A Plan For Beyond Bernie Sanders

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 12:52 Hits: 5

I try to get to know the candidates Blue America considers endorsing as well as I can. It's not always easy. Some are quite resistant but the easiest candidates to get to know are the ones I can sit down with face to face, usually California candidates-- like Culver City Mayor Daniel Wayne Lee.

Daniel is an incredibly brilliant and fully committed guy from Alabama who has found a home in Los Angeles and is now running for the open congressional seat Karen Bass is giving up. There's no doubt there will be some status quo "liberals" in the race as well, but this is a blue, blue district-- bluest in southern California (D+36)-- where Trump took just 13.8% of the vote last year. This is exactly the kind of district that strong, bold, innovative leaders like Daniel Lee should be representing in Congress.

Face to face, a candidate comes alive. You learn what they like to eat, what music has moved them, what motivates them... weaknesses, strengths, character, all the stuff that's at least as important as a list of policy proposals.

