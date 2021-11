Articles

The theme? "Gifts From The Heart." Trees in the State dining room are decorated with old photos of First Families. Stockings on the fireplace bear the names of Biden grandkids, and the official Christmas cookie is "Doves of Peace."

"Gifts from the Heart" is the theme of President Joe Biden’s first White House Christmas. It's said to be inspired by people the couple met as they traveled the country this year. #6OnYourSidehttps://t.co/WTfs7CWzRh — Katherine Wiley (@wileykatherinel) November 29, 2021

The official White House Christmas cookie - a peace dove pic.twitter.com/RZrjuSSOYQ — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 29, 2021 read more

