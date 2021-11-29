Broadway Pays Tribute After Death Of Stephen Sondheim

Articles

When I was 15 years old, I attended a high school journalism conference at Columbia University. Our moderator, Miss Eileen Mullen, somehow arranged for us to get tickets to a new Broadway play -- Stephen Sondheim's "Company." Hardly the kind of pro-marriage and family traditional musical the nuns would approve, but we went.

And I fell in love. I still remember the set -- all chrome and glass, with elevators.

But mostly, I remember Elaine Stritch as Joanne. Yes, I got to see the Broadway diva perform her showstopper, "Ladies Who Lunch," in the original production of "Company." Of course, I didn't know at the time I was seeing Broadway history, I only knew I loved it.

And when I went home and started telling everyone I knew what an incredible show it was, they would smile indulgently and say, "Well, it's your first show."

(It wasn't my first Sondheim. Like many kids my age, I'd already memorized all of "West Side Story.")

