The Brothers Bear

Two bear cub brothers received second and third degree burns from a severe wildfire in the Pacific Northwest. Both cubs were brought to the Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), where they received treatment for their paws. Eventually, the two brothers were reunited and immediately recognized each other in a tearjerker of a reunion.

The video is via The Dodo but was originally filmed by Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, which surprised the heck out of me. I hadn't seen that show since I was a little cub myself, when it still featured Marlin Perkins.

