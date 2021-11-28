Fauci Destroys Ted Cruz: 'What Happened On Jan 6, Senator?'

Articles

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded on Sunday after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested that he should be prosecuted for his role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Fauci about the Texas senator's threat during an interview on Face the Nation.

"I have to laugh at that," Fauci told Brennan. "I should be prosecuted? What happened on Jan. 6, Senator?"

"Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect from President Trump?" Brennan wondered.

"Of course," Fauci replied. "You'd have to be asleep not to figure that one out."

"I'm just going to do my job," he added. "And I'm going to be saving lives and they're going to be lying."

