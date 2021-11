Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 13:03 Hits: 4

After months of stalemate, the U.S. and Iran meet with European mediators Monday in Vienna for another attempt at reviving the nuclear deal that the Trump administration pulled out of.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/28/1059600341/u-s-and-iran-will-meet-for-another-attempt-at-reviving-the-nuclear-deal