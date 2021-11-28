Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Tears Into Loony Lin Wood

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 15:21 Hits: 3

Last week, Kyle Rittenhouse sat down for an interview with Ashleigh Banfield. Besides trying to disavow himself from the Proud Boys, he trash talked about his first lawyer, Lin Wood:

After griping that Wood was trying to use him for his own agenda and that Wood let Rittenhouse rot in jail for 87 days because Wood had already grabbed the cash he had raised, purportedly for Rittenhouse's legal defense and bail money, Rittenhouse really went after Wood, calling him crazy:

Rittenhouse: Shortly before I fired, before my mom fired Lin Wood, in, I want to say, December. Banfield: But why would she fire him? Did she fire him because she found out that the money was in the pot but wasn’t being put towards bail? Rittenhouse: We fired him because he was, like, going on with all this QAnon and election fraud stuff, and just stuff we don’t agree with. Banfield: And so it was his political views that led to you firing Lin Wood? Rittenhouse: A mixture of a little bit of that. Banfield: And what else was in the mix? Rittenhouse: Just how he is as a person. Banfield: And what does that mean? Rittenhouse: He’s insane. Banfield: What made you think he was insane? read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/killer-kyle-rittenhouse-tears-loony-lin