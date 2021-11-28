Chuck Todd Calls Out GOP Gov. Tate Reeves Over Abortion Hypocrisy

Articles

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday challenged Gov Tate Reeves (R-MS) over his push to deny abortion rights for women while insisting that people should have control over their own bodies when it comes to vaccines.

During an interview on Meet the Press, Todd noted that Reeves had recently championed "freedom and individual liberty" when it comes to vaccine mandates.

"Why should the state of Mississippi tell a woman what they should do with their body?" Todd asked. "Why shouldn't they have that individual freedom on their body particularly in the first 20 weeks [of pregnancy]."

"The far left loves to scream 'my body, my choice,'" Reeves replied. "And what I would submit to you, Chuck, is you absolutely ignore the fact that in getting an abortion, there is an actual killing of an innocent unborn child that is in that womb."

Reeves went on to insist that fetuses should be considered "babies" at 15 weeks of age.

"Those babies at 15 weeks can feel pain," he argued. "The difference between vaccine mandates and abortions is vaccines allow you to protect yourself. Abortions actually go in and kill other American babies."

"But vaccines are not about yourself," Todd interrupted. "Hang on a minute. A vaccine is about protecting a larger community. A vaccine is about preventing spread. You could argue a vaccine mandate is a pro-life position."

