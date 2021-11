Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

We look the latest on the House committee's investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as the Biden administration's response to a new COVID-19 variant.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/27/1059490178/week-in-politics-house-issues-more-subpoenas-to-trump-allies-in-jan-6-investigat