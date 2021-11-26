The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Language Of Gratitude In Other Cultures Worth Noting

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

The Language Of Gratitude In Other Cultures Worth Noting

Jeremy David Engels, Penn State and Elaine Hsieh, University of Oklahoma

Families and friends traditionally gather to express gratitude during this time of year. Many also participate in acts of service and charity as a way of giving back to their local communities.

As communication scholarswho study intercultural communication, we have studied how the many languages around the world have their own unique words and expressions for saying “thank you.” In turn, these expressions reveal very different assumptions about how human beings relate to one another and about the world we collectively inhabit.

Not everyone says thank you

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/language-gratitude-other-cultures-worth

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version