Televangelist And Anti-Vaxxer Marcus Lamb Gravely Ill With COVID

Televangelist And Anti-Vaxxer Marcus Lamb Gravely Ill With COVID

You might remember this scumbag who took a $3.9mil PPP loan and bought himself a private jet, only to later return the money after he was investigated for it. Lamb, the CEO and co-founder of Daystar Network, the second-largest Christian Broadcasting network in the United States, is another one of those that promote so-called Prosperity Theology.

Lamb, through Daystar, saturates his network with wall-to-wall anti-vax misinformation, outright lies, and complete bullshit, feeding into the paranoia and distrust his followers seem to need. They're under investigation in Australia at the moment for spreading misinformation and facing what is described by them as a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

