The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Actor Arrested For His Role In The Jan. 6 Sedition Riot

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Actor Arrested For His Role In The Jan. 6 Sedition Riot

Florida actor James D. Beeks, who goes by the stage name of James T. Justis, was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for his role in the January 6th Sedition Riot. Beeks was in Milwaukee performing in the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar:"

According to the U.S. Justice Department, James D. Beeks was charged with obstruction of Congress, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or ground.

[...]

According to the criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent investigating the incident:

Beeks and a group of Oath Keeper members and affiliates marched in “stack” formation into the Capitol grounds and then up the east steps of the Capitol to the area outside of the Rotunda doors around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The people Beeks marched with assaulted officers using pepper spray, flagpoles, and numerous improvised weapons and projectiles. They also disarmed the officers by stealing their shields and pushing them away from the Rotunda doors.

Soon the mob stormed the Capitol and forced themselves inside.

Once inside the group split off, half headed to the House of Representatives chanting for Nancy Pelosi. Beeks and the others headed to the Senate Chamber.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/actor-arrested-his-role-jan-6-sedition

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version