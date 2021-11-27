The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Mike's Blog Round Up

On this day in 1970 Black Sabbath, Cactus and Steel Mill, (featuring Bruce Springsteen) all appeared at the Sunshine In, Asbury Park in New Jersey. All three acts played two shows, tickets cost $5.00. -- Above: Black Sabbath, Iron Man.

Gin and Tacos on the Base Rate Fallacy.

Obsidian Wings makes the Conservative Case for Universal Basic Income.

Alternet on the GOP's murderous new normal.

Attention space nerds! What's cooler than a black hole? A Supermassive Black Hole!

Blog Round Up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/mikes-blog-round-18

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version