Boebert's PR Team (Probably) Issues Non-Apology To 'Offended' Muslims

Absolutely no one is buying the ghost-written hostage non-apology tweeted out by white supremacist Rep. Lauren Boebert, wherein she attempts to shift blame for her disgusting, race-baiting slander of colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar from herself to Muslims who were offended.

I won't link to the original filth that came so naturally out of Bobo's face, but it involved a fabricated story involving Omar, an elevator, an allegedly concerned Capitol security guard, and a terrible comment from Bobo about a backpack. She was telling this story to a group of fellow KKKolorado residents, who all seemed to appreciate the story and the vile race- and religion-baiting behind it. They also bought it as true, since Bobo was telling as if it had actually happened. It wasn't until Omar herself revealed that the incident had never occured, and that Boebert actually never even has the temerity to look her in the eye when they pass each other in the Capitol, that the KKKolorodo rep began to feel the heat.

